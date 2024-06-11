New Milwaukee Election Commission executive director confirmed

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday approved Paulina Gutiérrez to take over as the city's top election official.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson nominated Gutiérrez in May. For more than a year, she has been the Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director, but some questioned if she had the experience for the job.

"I don't have those concerns. I'm sure that people with change are going to express some feelings, not everyone always gets along, but I don't have those concerns," said Common Council President José Pérez. "Colleagues have not expressed those concerns to me at all."

Gutiérrez replaces Claire Woodall, who served as the election commission's executive director since 2020. The leadership shakeup comes less than five months from the presidential election.

Woodall agreed to receive a temporary re-assignment to associate director for the city. That runs until Aug. 9.

In her role, Gutiérrez will oversee the election commission's staff and operations.