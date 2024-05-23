Outgoing Milwaukee Election Commission director agreement with city
article
MILWAUKEE - We are learning more about the departure of the former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.
The office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said on Thursday, May 23 that a mutual agreement was made between the City of Milwaukee and Claire Woodall.
Woodall agrees to receive a temporary re-assignment to associate director for the city. That runs until Aug. 9. Woodall also agrees to communicate with interim director Paula Gutierrez regarding any election administrative issues – and she will provide written guidance to Gutierrez while still not doing any tasks regarding any elections for the city.