Outgoing Milwaukee Election Commission director agreement with city

We are learning more about the departure of the former executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

The office of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said on Thursday, May 23 that a mutual agreement was made between the City of Milwaukee and Claire Woodall.

Woodall agrees to receive a temporary re-assignment to associate director for the city. That runs until Aug. 9. Woodall also agrees to communicate with interim director Paula Gutierrez regarding any election administrative issues – and she will provide written guidance to Gutierrez while still not doing any tasks regarding any elections for the city.