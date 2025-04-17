The Water Works Customer Service Center will have modified hours.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Good Friday and Easter. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Drop-Off Centers will remain open on Saturday, April 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Sunday, April 20.

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, April 18.

No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning, April 20 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning, April 21 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Tow Lot will be open on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.