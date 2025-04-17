Expand / Collapse search

Easter Weekend Milwaukee garbage, parking changes

Published  April 17, 2025 10:45am CDT
    • The Milwaukee DPW will be modifying certain operations for Easter Weekend.
    • Residents can anticipate changes to garbage and recycling pick-up.
    • The Water Works Customer Service Center will have modified hours.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Good Friday and Easter. Here's a list of changes that residents need to know.

Garbage and recycling

  • There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, April 18.
  • Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Sunday, April 20.
  • Drop-Off Centers will remain open on Saturday, April 19 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Collection days shift forward after each city holiday; review the collection schedule on the city's website.

Parking enforcement and towing

  • No overnight parking enforcement on Saturday night into Sunday morning, April 20 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Sunday night into Monday morning, April 21 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Tow Lot will be open on Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Tow Lot will be closed on Sunday, April 20.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed on Friday, April 18 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed or by calling customer service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY, visit the DPW website or enter service requests online. 

The Source: The Milwaukee Department of Public Works released information for this report.

