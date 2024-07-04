article

Several people on Milwaukee's Lower East Side woke up to shattered glass on the Fourth of July, the latest victims in a recent rash of smashed car windows.

"Broke this in, went and rummaged through the car and stuff, ultimately didn't take anything," said Sam Cavanaugh, whose girlfriend's window was smashed. "Window pieces in the front seat and on the ground around us."

Police knocked on Cavanaugh's door around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. He said, when he went outside, he noticed several other cars along Pearson Street, just north of Brady, and in the surrounding area were also hit.

Growing problem

It's an issue popping up a little too often. Neighbors said it's not uncommon to walk outside and find shattered glass.

Damage to Sam Cavanaugh's girlfriend's car

"At least once every week or two there’s smashed glass on the streets that wasn’t there the night before," said Anita Ward, who has lived in the area for roughly 35 years. "I think it’s very sad."

Ward said it's getting to be a little nerve-wracking parking on the street – knowing her window might not be there the next morning.

"I don’t think there’s a neighborhood in the world where it doesn’t happen, but it wasn’t something that made me overly concerned," she said.

What can be done?

The damage happened outside their camera's range, but Cavanaugh's girlfriend said police told them the suspects were kids who were looking for guns and money.

Cavanaugh said his message is for people not to leave valuables inside their cars. He wishes there was a more concrete way to stop the smashing.

"We just hope it doesn’t happen next time," he said.

FOX6 News saw multiple service requests for vehicle damage and break-ins on Thursday. Inquiries to the Milwaukee Police Department went unreturned.