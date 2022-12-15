Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged

A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend.

Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.

Edwards' family is absolutely devastated that the mother of four is gone.

She came to Milwaukee from Arizona to celebrate the life of a deceased family member when she lost her own life.

"I can’t hold her no more like I used to hold her," said Loraine Braggs, Edwards' mother.

There might be no pain greater than that of losing a child.

"She used to just come and just lay on my chest," said Braggs.

Braggs now comforts her grandbaby that same way, as she mourns the loss of her youngest daughter.

"There wasn’t anything I wanted or I needed that she wouldn’t do," said Braggs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

91st and Bradley

Edwards flew in from Arizona to surprise family for a celebration for a deceased loved one. The night out took a turn when family says she got in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend.

"My sister loved and trusted a lot of people," said Charlotte Dettman, Edwards' sister. "It’s unfortunate this one trust cost her her life."

Investigators say that friend, Shauntonae Walton, 27, had a blood alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit when she crashed into a tree at 91st and Bradley.

Edwards did not survive.

"Even though I know it was an accident, you’ve got to be careful," said Braggs.

Loved ones are remembering the 31-year-old as a devoted mother of four. They said her youngest child can't understand what's happened.

91st and Bradley

She said, ‘Granny,’" said Braggs. "She started crying. 'I'm ready to go home.' I don’t know how to tell her, ‘Mommy is not here.’"

Family members are wrapping their arms around Edwards' four young children, trying to bring comfort at a time it seems impossible.

"Please pray for my family," said Dettman.

Walton was charged with three felonies, including homicide by use of a vehicle and driving without a valid license, causing death.

Edwards' loved ones have set up a GoFundMe.com account to help with funeral costs and Edwards' kids.