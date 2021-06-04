Milwaukee drug trafficking: Man charged gets probation

article

Govanny Molina, 35, of Milwaukee, has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a drug trafficking operation on the city's south side.

Molina was charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and felony maintaining of a drug trafficking place in 2019.

Neighbors told FOX6 News that they tipped off police that drugs were being dealt. After that tip, police monitored the residence in the days leading up to the execution of a search warrant.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the home on Norwich Court the morning of Oct. 1, 2019. During the execution of the warrant, officers "noted the distinct smell of marijuana."

Inside the house and garage, the complaint states, officers found just under 18 pounds of marijuana – excluding vape cartridges. Including vape cartridges, the quantity of marijuana exceeded 22 pounds.

Additionally, the complaint states, officers seized more than $935,000 in U.S. currency.

Molina was initially sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. However, the judge stayed the sentence – ordering Molina to serve probation instead.

A sentencing hearing for 32-year-old Amanda Ware, also charged in the case, is scheduled for June 14.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.