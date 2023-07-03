Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee driver loses control, strikes light pole and tree

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crash near 67th and Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering from serious injuries following a crash near 67th and Capitol Drive late Sunday, July 2. 

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. They say a driver lost control, and struck a median, light pole and a tree.

Speed is suspected of being a factor in the crash. The driver was also cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI). 

Crash near 67th and Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

No other injuries were reported. 

Crash near 67th and Capitol Drive, Milwaukee