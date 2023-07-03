Milwaukee driver loses control, strikes light pole and tree

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering from serious injuries following a crash near 67th and Capitol Drive late Sunday, July 2.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. They say a driver lost control, and struck a median, light pole and a tree.

Speed is suspected of being a factor in the crash. The driver was also cited for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Crash near 67th and Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

No other injuries were reported.