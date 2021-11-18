Milwaukee drive-thru turkey drive set for Monday, Nov. 22

The 11th annual Turkey Drive hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is set for Monday, Nov. 22.

This event is a drive-thru, COVID-safe, turkey drive to provide turkeys and winter resources to families. The goal is to serve 1,500 families.

Turkeys will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (1531 W. Vliet Street). There is a limit of one turkey per family until supplies run out.

A news release says residents should remain in their cars with masks on.