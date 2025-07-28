Milwaukee drive-by shooting Monday, 1 person injured

article

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Milwaukee on Monday morning, July 28, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:46 a.m., a person was in a car in the area of Muskego and Arrow when they fired at the victim, who was struck by the gunfire.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.