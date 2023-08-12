Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival makes lakefront splash

The Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival returned to Lakeshore State Park, bringing the traditional sport and Chinese culture to the city of festivals Saturday, Aug. 12.

Forty-eight teams made a splash.

"What I really like about this event is our traditions with the friendly competition and fun," said Susa Siy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a member of the Organization for Chinese American Board (OCA), Siy has attended the festival since it started in 2014.

"It has people from all walks of life come down here," said Siy. "You have professional teams, and you have people who just get on the boat for the first time."

2023 Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

The festival showcases traditional dance, Chinese folk music and Asian cuisine.

"It feels really cool, and my culture being shown here feels really amazing," said Zoe Li, captain of YLA Phoenix.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The sport takes a team of 21 people, and every single person plays a big part.

"When we were all out there. Everybody was having a fun time or all in sync," said Devin Zeng, president of the Youth Leadership Academy. "Just having a good day and enjoying the nice weather out here."

"We just see a lot of teams practicing on land, doing warm-ups together and doing team huddles together, and they do a lot of prepping before they go in the water," said Li.

2023 Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Siy thinks Milwaukee is the perfect backdrop for the festival.

"I love the event in Taipei, and I went down to see their competition. I’m a bit biased, but I think we do have them beat," said Siy. "We have such a beautiful venue here. We have them beat."

The festival's hands-on opportunities include traditional games, a dragon parade, and even learning to speak and write Chinese.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival on FOX6 WakeUp

Find more information on the Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival website.