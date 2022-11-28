Milwaukee DPW winter service season updates for 2022-23

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) released on Monday, Nov. 28 updates for the winter service season involving all 1-4 unit residences. They are noted below:

Garbage and Recycling Collection

The winter collection season begins Dec. 5 . All residents should continue setting out their garbage carts for collection (at the curb or alley) with openings facing away from the home and at least 3 feet of space around the cart to allow easy access for collection.

For recycling, some properties will continue to set out their carts according to a schedule, while others should leave their cart in an accessible location to be retrieved by collection crews. You can learn which of these collection types you fall into by reviewing your collection schedule available at Milwaukee.gov/CollectionDay. Residents receiving cart retrieval in the winter will find instructions at the bottom of their schedule. Those with year-round set out requirements will find their set out dates for December – March.

If scheduled collections are postponed due to snow and ice operations, please keep your cart at the collection point until emptied. A reminder that collection days shift forward after each City holiday.

Tips for the Holiday Season

With the increase in online shopping, please remember to break down boxes before placing them out for recycling collection. As recycling trucks cannot compact materials, boxes can fill up trucks before routes are complete. Many of us also find ourselves with extra curbside recyclables during the holiday season. To clear the clutter on your own schedule, consider taking excess recyclables to a City Drop Off Center free of charge.

Drop-Off Centers

During the winter season (Nov. 27, 2022 - April 8, 2023), Drop Off Centers are open Tuesday through Saturday , 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit Milwaukee.gov/DropOff for more information.

Brush Collection

November 30 is the last day to request a brush collection in 2022. Brush and branches include woody stalks from pruning and branches up to 6" in diameter. Place up to 2 cubic yards (size of a couch) between the curb and sidewalk or alley for collection. No branch should be longer than 4 feet or larger than 6 inches in diameter. Request a pickup online or call 414-286-CITY (2489).

Please note that in Wisconsin, yard waste is banned from landfill. Consider mulching leaves to create healthy lawns in the spring. Drop Off Centers are available for any remaining yard waste material that cannot be managed on-site. Up to six cubic yards of yard waste per load may be dropped off free of charge.

Winter Parking

Winter parking regulations begin on Dec. 1 . Following these regulations helps DPW plow streets to the curb, keeping them safe and passable. Learn more and sign up for winter parking alerts at Milwaukee.gov/Snow.

To learn more about Sanitation services, you are invited to visit city.milwaukee.gov/Sanitation.