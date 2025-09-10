Milwaukee DPW employee caught on camera exploiting apparent sex worker

The Brief A Milwaukee DPW employee was caught on camera exploiting an apparent sex worker. It happened in broad daylight just feet away from his marked government car. WARNING: Some content of this story is graphic and not suitable for children.



A Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee was caught on camera exploiting an apparent sex worker.

It happened in broad daylight just feet away from his marked government car. A video already has thousands of views on social media, and FOX6 Investigators found the man who recorded it.

WARNING: Some content of this story is graphic and not suitable for children.

‘It’s mindboggling'

As workers streamed into the field headquarters of the Milwaukee DPW on Wednesday, one man was not there: The employee assigned to car number 24197.

The public employee was unwittingly featured in a now viral video that Brayden Toliver recorded.

Two weeks ago, Toliver said he was headed west on Lisbon Avenue near 34th Street when he saw a woman in bright red, skin-tight pants walking to a city worker.

"She was leaning in from the driver’s side, they was talking," he said.

Toliver said he circled back and came back to find the city vehicle had moved to a secluded alley right around the corner. He pulled out his mobile phone, crept up close and captured what appears to be the government worker engaged in a public sex act at 11 a.m.

"I mean, you know, I know what goes on in this neighborhood," he said.

The stretch of Lisbon Avenue has long been a hot bed of human sex trafficking in Milwaukee. But while sex workers themselves are rarely cited, municipal court data shows charges against the men who solicit them have steeply declined over the past 10 years.

Of course, it's one thing to solicit a sex act on your own time. It's another to do it in a taxpayer-funded car.

"During city work hours – it’s mindboggling. It’s crazy," said Toliver. "He might get fired."

In other words, a ticket may be the least of his worries.

"Could be married, have a wife. Wife doesn’t know. She will now after this," Toliver said.

In a statement, a Milwaukee DPW spokesperson said: "We are aware of the video. The content is alarming and this incident is currently under investigation. We take this matter very seriously. The employee has been placed on leave during this process."