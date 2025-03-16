Oklahoma Ave bike lane project; Milwaukee DPW asks for feedback

The Brief The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is asking for feedback in a survey regarding thoughts on protected bike lanes and safety improvements on Oklahoma Avenue. You have until March 28 to fill it out and share your thoughts with DPW. Construction is set for 2026.



Infamous for serious crashes, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a portion of Oklahoma Avenue is not safe on the city's south side.

What we know:

DPW is looking at two options: one-way protected bike lanes, or a two-way protected bike lane on Oklahoma, from 6th Street to Howell. DPW said the project will also connect the Polonia and Morgandale neighborhoods to Bay View.

The survey is out now. You have until March 28 to fill it out and share your thoughts with DPW.

DPW said two portions of the project are part of the city's High Injury Network, meaning the most fatal crashes in Milwaukee happen there. From 2018 to 2022, there were 193 crashes at 6th and Oklahoma.

Construction is set for 2026, with no word on how long it will take.

What they're saying:

"Right now there’s no protection or separation for people biking. So you have this fast moving vehicle traffic right next to people biking," Department of Public Works Senior Transportation Planner Zac Roder said. "This is a really important corridor for that and it presents a lot of good opportunities because there’s a lot of space on Oklahoma there where we can fit this into the existing roadway."

Resident Clara Gund said she prefers one-way protected bike lanes so that the streets wouldn't feel as narrow to drivers.

"I think they are great for pedestrians and bicyclists," Gund said. "It definitely makes it a lot safer, like when I do bike, I don’t feel like I am going to get run over."