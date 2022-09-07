Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week 2022 ready to tempt your taste buds

Downtown Dining Week is back in Milwaukee
Get ready for a week of great food from some of Milwaukee’s most popular local restaurants during Downtown Dining Week! Brian Kramp is previewing some of the dishes from the nearly 30 hot spots that will be featured during this week long celebration.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week is back for a 17th edition! Brian Kramp is showcasing four different establishments ready to tempt your taste buds.
From Thursday, Sept. 8, through Thursday, Sept. 15, enjoy multi-course meals at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner from the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Check out all of the menus at your leisure.
After your meal, you are invited to share your experience by completing a Downtown Dining Week survey online. Four diners will be randomly drawn and awarded $350 in dining gift cards.
Meat, meat, and more meat for Downtown Dining Week!
If you missed out on a Labor Day barbecue, how does a slab of sticky ribs from DOC’s Commerce Smokehouse sound? Brian Kramp is checking out the specials they’ll have starting tomorrow for Downtown Dining Week.
See what Mader's is serving up for Downtown Dining Week
From steak and seafood to barbeque and global cuisine, there’s something on the menu for everyone during Downtown Dining Week. Brian Kramp is in the kitchen at Mader’s with look at what their serving up for lunch and dinner during this culinary tour of downtown Milwaukee.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
.