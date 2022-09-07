Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week 2022 ready to tempt your taste buds

Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week is back for a 17th edition! Brian Kramp is showcasing four different establishments ready to tempt your taste buds.

From Thursday, Sept. 8, through Thursday, Sept. 15, enjoy multi-course meals at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner from the city’s top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. Check out all of the menus at your leisure.

After your meal, you are invited to share your experience by completing a Downtown Dining Week survey online. Four diners will be randomly drawn and awarded $350 in dining gift cards.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

.