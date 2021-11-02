Milwaukee double shooting, teen girls hurt near Sherman and Wright

Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were taken to the hospital from the scene of a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 2 near Sherman and Wright.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. The victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.