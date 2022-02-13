Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee double shooting, man, woman hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Muskego man, 40, and Milwaukee woman, 30, were hurt in a shooting near Windlake and Lincoln Avenue Sunday evening, Feb. 13.

Police say the shots were fired shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victims are expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee woman killed in hit-and-run near 11th and Atkinson

A Milwaukee woman, 41, was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday near 11th and Atkinson.

15-year-old shot in Milwaukee dies, man arrested
article

15-year-old shot in Milwaukee dies, man arrested

A 15-year-old girl from Milwaukee suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near 65th and Thurston Sunday afternoon. She later died at the hospital, according to the medical examiner.

Milwaukee man shot near 17th and Vine, no arrests
article

Milwaukee man shot near 17th and Vine, no arrests

A Milwaukee man, 25, was shot near 17th and Vine Sunday evening.