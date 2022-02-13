Milwaukee double shooting, man, woman hurt

A Muskego man, 40, and Milwaukee woman, 30, were hurt in a shooting near Windlake and Lincoln Avenue Sunday evening, Feb. 13.

Police say the shots were fired shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.