Milwaukee shooting; man, woman wounded near Palmer and Burleigh

A man and woman, 18 and 20, were hurt in a double shooting Monday near Palmer and Burleigh.

MILWAUKEE - A man and woman, 18 and 20, were hurt in a shooting incident near Palmer and Burleigh on Monday, July 25.

The shots were fired around 4:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man showed up at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking into what led to the gunfire. 

No arrests have been made.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.   