Milwaukee double shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, March 28 near 9th and Harrison. It happened at approximately 9:00 p.m.
According to police, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead.
A 33-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
The circumstance leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement