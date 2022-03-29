Milwaukee double shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Monday, March 28 near 9th and Harrison. It happened at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.