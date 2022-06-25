Milwaukee double homicide near 37th and Roberts

article

Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that happened near 37th and Roberts around 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 24.

Police say a 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.