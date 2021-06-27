Milwaukee domestic violence text line helps people escape

A new lifeline is available for survivors of domestic abuse. Sojourner Family Peace Center announced the new text helpline, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"It affects every area of your life, and we’re here to say that it’s important to get help, to get some resources, to get some support," said Carmen Pitre, executive director of the Sojourner Family Peace Center. "It isn’t normal."

The new resource is aimed at helping people escape violent and abusive relationships.

"We understood from COVID that, many people before COVID were isolated," said Pitre. "That’s one of the dynamics of family violence, but with COVID, it became even more oppressive."

Through the new helpline, those dealing with domestic violence can text for assistance.

"We have a team of people that do man the phones 24 hours, so it’s integrated with our 24-hour hotline," said Pitre.

Over text, the organization can provide that individual with helpful and even life-saving resources. One survivor of abuse said this is a natural evolution of communication that is desperately needed.

"So a text can be as simple as: ‘Safety? Y for yes, and not safe, NS, not safe,’ and it’s as simple as that versus holding a device up to your face," said Natalie Hayden.

It's another resource to help you develop a plan for your safety and wellbeing.

"That you are really the creator of the life that you want, and a text can really change or shift that narrative," said Hayden.

To send a text to this new helpline, all you have to do is text the word "start" to 8-8-7-8-8.