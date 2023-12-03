Milwaukee domestic violence shooting, 1 injured, suspect arrested

article

A 30-year-old was injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 3, and a suspect has been arrested.

According to Milwaukee Police, the 30-year-old was shot near Holt and Meinecke around 2:20 a.m. The victim went to the area near 16th and Burleigh to get help.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Just before 3 a.m., Milwaukee police arrested a suspect near Grant and Clarke. Police recovered a handgun.

Milwaukee Police say the incident appears to be the result of domestic violence and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.