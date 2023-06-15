Domestic violence homicide, Milwaukee police seek suspect

Milwaukee police are looking for the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman Sunday, June 11.

The body of 24-year-old Shadea Green was found shot in a car outside her home near 84th and Marion. Police said her death was domestic violence related.

"The trend we continue to see is people who are not connected to resources," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner Family Peace Center president and CEO.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD has said they're looking for a 33-year-old man. New court filings indicate cops are looking for 33-year-old Anthony Ross – Green's live-in boyfriend. Prosecutors charged Ross Wednesday with firearm possession by an out-of-state felon, and a warrant is out for his arrest. Court documents state Ross was seen with a handgun in the days before Green's death, and cops found ammunition inside his apartment.

Ross is not charged in connection to Green's death. MPD asks anyone with information to give them a call: 414-935-7360.

Police scene near 84th and Marion, Milwaukee

Sojourner Family Peace Center is one of eight domestic and sexual violence support networks in Milwaukee, including culturally-specific resources, that are ready to provide a door to safety for survivors.

"You’re not alone," Pitre said. "It’s not your fault, and we’re here to help."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Last year, Sojourner Family Peace Center counted 49 domestic violence-related deaths – including suspects, bystanders and intended victims. Pitre said, while numbers are down slightly thus far in 2023, there are people in the community who are not connected to healing resources, like orders of protection, safety plans and shelter or relocation.

"If you’re being hurt by someone, or you’re hurting someone, there’s help available for you. Reach out to someone," said Pitre.

FOX6 News reached out to Green's family, but did not hear back.

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Domestic violence resources

Milwaukee

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Hotline/Shelter: 414-933-2722

Text line: 414-817-8100

Community Advocates/Milwaukee Women's Center

414-272-6199

Older Abused Women's Program

LGBTQ specific support

Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: 414-271-2656

Diverse & Resilient: 414-856-5428

Aurora Safe Mom, Safe Baby & SHE

Culturally specific support

We Are Here MKE

The Asha Project: 414-252-0075

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center: 414-383-9526

HIR Wellness Institute (Healing Intergenerational Roots for All Nations): 414-763-5815

Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Our Peaceful Home: 414-727-4900

Hmong American Women's Association Center: 414-930-9352

UMOS's Latina Resource Center: 414-389-6500

Statewide

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

608-255-0539

WI Colaition Against Sexual Assault

608-257-1516

Deaf Unity

Unidos

800-510-9195

National

National Domestic Violence Hotline

RAINN, the National Sexual Assault Hotline

800-656-HOPE (4673)

StrongHearts Native Helpline

National Immigrant Family Violence Institute