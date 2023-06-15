Domestic violence homicide, Milwaukee police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman Sunday, June 11.
The body of 24-year-old Shadea Green was found shot in a car outside her home near 84th and Marion. Police said her death was domestic violence related.
"The trend we continue to see is people who are not connected to resources," said Carmen Pitre, Sojourner Family Peace Center president and CEO.
MPD has said they're looking for a 33-year-old man. New court filings indicate cops are looking for 33-year-old Anthony Ross – Green's live-in boyfriend. Prosecutors charged Ross Wednesday with firearm possession by an out-of-state felon, and a warrant is out for his arrest. Court documents state Ross was seen with a handgun in the days before Green's death, and cops found ammunition inside his apartment.
Ross is not charged in connection to Green's death. MPD asks anyone with information to give them a call: 414-935-7360.
Police scene near 84th and Marion, Milwaukee
Sojourner Family Peace Center is one of eight domestic and sexual violence support networks in Milwaukee, including culturally-specific resources, that are ready to provide a door to safety for survivors.
"You’re not alone," Pitre said. "It’s not your fault, and we’re here to help."
Last year, Sojourner Family Peace Center counted 49 domestic violence-related deaths – including suspects, bystanders and intended victims. Pitre said, while numbers are down slightly thus far in 2023, there are people in the community who are not connected to healing resources, like orders of protection, safety plans and shelter or relocation.
"If you’re being hurt by someone, or you’re hurting someone, there’s help available for you. Reach out to someone," said Pitre.
FOX6 News reached out to Green's family, but did not hear back.
Sojourner Family Peace Center
Domestic violence resources
Milwaukee
- Hotline/Shelter: 414-933-2722
- Text line: 414-817-8100
Community Advocates/Milwaukee Women's Center
- 414-272-6199
- Older Abused Women's Program
LGBTQ specific support
- Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: 414-271-2656
- Diverse & Resilient: 414-856-5428
Aurora Safe Mom, Safe Baby & SHE
Culturally specific support
- We Are Here MKE
- The Asha Project: 414-252-0075
- Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center: 414-383-9526
- HIR Wellness Institute (Healing Intergenerational Roots for All Nations): 414-763-5815
- Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, Our Peaceful Home: 414-727-4900
- Hmong American Women's Association Center: 414-930-9352
- UMOS's Latina Resource Center: 414-389-6500
Statewide
- 608-255-0539
WI Colaition Against Sexual Assault
- 608-257-1516
Deaf Unity
- Text: 608-466-2881
- Email: help@deafunitywi.org
Unidos
- 800-510-9195
National
National Domestic Violence Hotline
- 800-799-7233
- Live online chat
RAINN, the National Sexual Assault Hotline
- 800-656-HOPE (4673)
StrongHearts Native Helpline
- 844-762-8483
- Live online chat