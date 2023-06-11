Milwaukee fatal shooting, 84th and Marion, woman killed

The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting near 84th and Marion Sunday, June 11.

It happened around noon.

The medical examiner said the victim was a woman, 24.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more details on what might have led to the shooting.

It's unclear whether anyone has been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.