Milwaukee dog stolen near 15th and Cleveland, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on Monday, June 30. The suspect took a dog.
Dog stolen
What we know:
The incident happened around 4 a.m. near 15th and Cleveland.
Police say the suspect forcefully took the victim's dog, named Pincho, and fled in an older model silver vehicle.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Pincho is described as a 2-year-old, beagle/terrier mixed-breed male.
Police described the suspect as a slim-built male. No other information was released.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.