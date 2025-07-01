Milwaukee dog stolen near 15th and Cleveland, suspect sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in connection with a dog theft. The dog was taken from the area of 15th and Cleveland early Monday morning, June 30. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262.



Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on Monday, June 30. The suspect took a dog.

Dog stolen

What we know:

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near 15th and Cleveland.



Police say the suspect forcefully took the victim's dog, named Pincho, and fled in an older model silver vehicle.

Pincho is described as a 2-year-old, beagle/terrier mixed-breed male.

Police described the suspect as a slim-built male. No other information was released.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.