Milwaukee dog park groundbreaking; fenced space for pups of all sizes

It is a project that downtown Milwaukee has been waiting for – a dog park – and the groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 5.

Nicole Wheeler and her 6-year-old pup look forward to their midday walks in the Third Ward.

"We have our one block radius that we always walk around on, around this time," Wheeler said.

It is a routine for Wheeler and Daisy – especially since there is no dog park anywhere nearby – until now.

On the corner of Clybourn and Plankinton, a first-of-its-kind public dog park is being built under I-794. The 22,000 square foot park will provide fenced areas for both small and big dogs – along with water stations, lighting and other amenities.

"The biggest question is, are you going to have enough room for all the dogs that are moving downtown. The answer is yes," said Paul Schwartz, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Public Market and the Third Ward Business Improvement District.

The park will provide dogs like Daisy a place to call their own.

"It’s not going to be too small. It’ll be pretty big actually compared to the other ones around, so it’ll be very nice," Wheeler said.

That, conveniently enough, is just a block from Wheeler's home.

"Daisy, yes she is going to absolutely love it. We’re very excited," Wheeler said.

The park is expected to be complete before the end of 2024.