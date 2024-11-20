Milwaukee ‘disruptive’ passenger; subdued by passengers, flight to Dallas

article

There are new details about a Milwaukee man who was arrested after "creating a disturbance" on a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

According to a report from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport received on Wednesday, FOX6 News learned that man told flight attendants he "needed to exit the plane immediately." This happened just before he rushed towards the cockpit door – injuring a flight attendant in the process.

The Milwaukee man was eventually subdued by passengers on the plane. He was secured with duct tape until police could arrive on the scene – and conduct a mental evaluation.

This is a developing story.

The Source The information in this post was provided, in part, by a spokesperson from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.



