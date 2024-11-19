Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee ‘disruptive’ passenger arrested in Dallas after flight

Published  November 19, 2024 9:28pm CST
MILWAUKEE - A disruptive passenger on a flight from Milwaukee  was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport said that officers took a disruptive passenger into custody when the American Airlines plane landed.

It's unclear what happened that led up to the arrest.

An investigation is currently underway.

  • A spokesperson from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport provided information.