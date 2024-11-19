Milwaukee ‘disruptive’ passenger arrested in Dallas after flight

article

The Brief A disruptive passenger on a flight from Milwaukee was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19. A spokesperson for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport said that officers took a disruptive passenger into custody when the American Airlines plane landed. An investigation is currently underway.



