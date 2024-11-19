Milwaukee ‘disruptive’ passenger arrested in Dallas after flight
article
MILWAUKEE - A disruptive passenger on a flight from Milwaukee was arrested in Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
A spokesperson for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport said that officers took a disruptive passenger into custody when the American Airlines plane landed.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
It's unclear what happened that led up to the arrest.
An investigation is currently underway.