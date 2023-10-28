Antetokounmpo foundation diaper drive benefits Milwaukee families

A Milwaukee Diaper Mission donation drive – organized by Giannis Antetokounmpo, his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation – collected supplies Saturday to help families in need.

The Milwaukee Bucks star forward and his family are no strangers to giving back – or the price of diapers. The two-time MVP is a father of three after welcoming a baby girl in September.

"I'm just happy that I can provide a way for people to give back, and for our family to give back here to our community that's done so much for us," said Riddlesprigger.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been major contributors to Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

"Having that giving heart is just awesome, and I hope more people see that's important," Riddlesprigger said.

Since its start in 2020, Milwaukee Diaper Mission said it has distributed more than 1.3 million diapers to Milwaukee families in need.

"The need is going up every single week. We know that one in two families in the U.S. struggle to afford diapers," said Meagan Johnson, the organization's founder.

The National Diaper Bank network said infants require up to 12 diapers per day, at a cost of $70 to $80 per month per baby. Saturday, Girl Scouts volunteered their time asking for donations outside a Bay View Pick 'n Save.

"They should come and do this because it'll help people a lot. It also makes you feel good," said Girl Scout Marian.

With more than $10,000 raised, Milwaukee Diaper Mission has set a goal of $50,000. Anyone who missed Saturday's event can still donate diapers and wipes from 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday outside Fiserv Forum before the Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks. Monetary donations can also be made online.