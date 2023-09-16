Baby Antetokounmpo: Giannis, Mariah welcome 3rd child

article

There will be a new Antetokounmpo in the Milwaukee area this season – but don't expect her to dunk a basketball any time soon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, Sept. 16 announced the arrival of he and his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger's third child: a baby girl named Eva Brooke.

The couple welcomed their first child, Liam, in 2020. Younger brother Maverick came along in 2021.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger just shared their support for Milwaukee Diaper Mission on Monday.

The pair discussed the growing diaper need in the Milwaukee are during a news conference leading up to National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

According to a news release, a new study found that 1 in 2 U.S. families now experience diaper need.