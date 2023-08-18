Milwaukee dentist's heartwarming mission: 'Free Dental Day'

Tooth pain is no joke, and thousands of people in Wisconsin can't afford the cost of dental care. One Milwaukee dentist office is on a mission to help change that.



"There is a need everywhere, and when people do come, we see so much that they need," said Dr. Frank Galka, owner of Eastside Dental.

This father-son duo is where big hearts meet big smiles.

"When I was a kid, apparently, I said that we were twins," said Frank Galka the 3rd. "My dad said, 'Why are we twins?' and I said, ‘Because we have the same name.’"

Aside from sharing a name, the two dentists share a passion for helping others with their profession.

"Dr. Galka, who's been at this practice, owning it for like 50 years," said Kurt Behlmer, an associate dentist at Eastside Dental. "Has had this idea for quite a while. It's always been a vision of his."

The vision?

"Free Dental Day for anybody in the area; it's better if they don't have to travel," said Galka.

Friday, Galka opened the doors of Eastside Dental to do just that.

"You don't know that they need it because they're all hiding somewhere," said Galka. "But, as soon as you open up your doors, you get a line pretty long."

Eastside Dental

Everything from cleaning to wisdom teeth extractions was performed entirely free of charge.

"Somebody will be putting up with something for years, and it's like, why it's a split tooth, it's gotta come out," Galka said. "There's people out there in pain, and they just put up with it. They shouldn't have to."

In just a day, the team helped relieve dozens of people from pain.

Eastside Dental

"It's our joy. We benefit. We are the ones that learn by doing this, and it's wonderful," said Galka.

Galka said his hope is dentists in other areas will join in having a free dental day for the community.