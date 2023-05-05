Wholesale dealer licenses revoked from 2 Milwaukee dealers

article

Two Milwaukee-area dealers, The Price is Right Inc. and RC Automotive LLC., have had their wholesale dealer licenses revoked by Wisconsin for failure to follow statutory and administrative requirements.

The order was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) after it "determined that both violated state law when they illegally sold vehicles to retail customers without a motor vehicle dealer license and failed to provide required records at the request of the department."

WisDOT revoked the licenses on March 6. The decision to revoke the license was upheld by WisDOT hearings on April 4.

The dealers were given 30 days to appeal but did not follow through, meaning the decision is final.