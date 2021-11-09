Milwaukee day care van stolen, crushed: 'My business is hurting'

Stolen and scrapped. A Milwaukee day care owner said her work van was stolen right in front of her business – and crushed at a scrap yard before she could get it back.

"My families are hurting. My business is hurting," said Ashley Wilkerson.

At Future Rising Stars Child Care, Wilkerson needs her minivan to transport kids to and from day care. Wilkerson left her Toyota Sienna parked in front of her business on Friday, Oct. 29. On Monday, the minivan was gone.

"This is my transportation, I can no longer do transportation. My families have to take the bus," Wilkerson said.

It was a crushing blow made worse by what happened next.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They took my vehicle and they crushed it. With all my stuff in it. All my car seats were in there. Everything," Wilkerson said.

Ashley Wilkerson

Milwaukee police say someone stole the minivan and the vehicle was later sold and crushed at Milwaukee Iron and Metal. Wilkerson said her staff found the vehicle there in one piece – and took photos of it. Wilkerson said she waited for six hours at the scrapyard and explained she was the owner. She said it was scrapped anyway.

"We understand someone’s frustrations – but tell the truth. That wasn’t the case," said Operations Manager Tony Teich.

Tony Teich

Teich said by law, the scrap yard only has to run the VIN number through a national database to make sure there is not a lien on the vehicle – or that it's stolen. The minivan came back clean. The seller only has to provide in writing that they are the owner.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"The tow truck driver obtained all the information from the seller. Wherever the tow truck driver bought the car from, he followed his procedures – dictated by the DOT and the City," Teich said.

Wilkerson wishes the scrapyard would have waited before crushing her car and her livelihood.

"No, I’m not going to be quiet. This is my childcare. This is how we make our money," Wilkerson said.

Milwaukee police say the seller could face potential charges in this case. They have a person of interest.

Wilkerson is considering a civil lawsuit.