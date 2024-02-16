Crash into Milwaukee day care, 2 people injured including child

A vehicle crashed into a Milwaukee day care near 79th and Capitol on Friday afternoon, Feb. 16.

According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 1:37 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle lost control as they swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle, and instead collided into a fence and the building.

A 40-year-old person inside the building was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

A 3-year-old was also injured, but was not taken to the hospital, according to Milwaukee police.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crash into day care near 79th and Capitol

According to a woman from Kids Land child care:

They did have children in the room next to the vestibule where the car crashed.

She says there are normally 11 children in that room, but today they only had seven in there.

It was nap time when the crash occurred.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

One child was struck by some flying glass, according to the woman.

They moved the children to another part of the building for the remainder of the day.

She said they were considering putting up some type of barriers near the front door due to all the crazy drivers along Capitol Dr.