Milwaukee day care closed, toddler left inside alone

A day care on Milwaukee's north side closed – leaving a 19-month-old boy inside alone – Thursday night, Aug. 10.

Kendra Jordan said when she went to get her son before closing time, but the building was already locked.

"My trust with day cares, period, is gone," she said.

Jordan said she dropped off her son, Kay’vontae, at Amazing Mays Child Care near Fond du Lac and Melvina before work Thursday afternoon.

When she went to pick him up as usual at 11:30 p.m., a half-hour before close, she said no one would answer the door.

Amazing Mays Child Care

"Five minutes go by, OK, 10 minutes go by, 15 minutes go by, 20 minutes go by," she said. "I’m like, ‘That’s it.’"

Jordan said when calls to the day care's owner failed, she tried police.

"The first thing that came to my mind: Either he’s in the building, or somebody took him," said Jordan.

In the early morning hours Friday, roughly three hours after Jordan originally showed up, she said the owner arrived and brought out her son. Police confirmed he was left inside alone.

"He’s shivering cold, tears running down his face. He’s red like he’s been crying for a minute," Jordan said.

Jordan said the owner did not arrive with any answers. Amazing Mays Child Care did not answer when FOX6 News showed up Friday, either.

"I felt betrayed. I felt neglected," Jordan said. "It’s dark, it’s cold, he’s crying for his momma, and I'm not there."

Police respond to Amazing Mays Child Care

When it comes to how this happened, Jordan said she’s still in the dark. But she's happy to have her sidekick back.

"I felt like I couldn’t be his superhero," she said. "I grabbed him, and I hugged him tight because the situation could’ve been so much worse."

Jordan said she’s hoping for justice for her child and is currently looking for legal representation.

FOX6 News tried to contact Amazing Mays Child Care several ways Friday, but did not immediately hear back.