Milwaukee day care abuse allegations; owner, operator charged

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15 that it has charged 38-year-old Danielle Jones with four counts of physical abuse of a child.

A news release says Jones was the owner and operator of Two Helping Hands, a day care facility previously located at 6414 W. Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant for Jones was issued on Monday, Aug. 14.

The investigation of the Milwaukee Police Department led to the recovery of surveillance video from inside the facility that captured multiple instances of child maltreatment to children who have yet to be identified.

According to the criminal complaint against Jones, the case was prompted by a 911 that was made on Sept. 1, 2022. A woman called "stating that a day care owner had slapped her 4-year-old child in the face at the Two Helping Hands Daycare." Officers went to the woman's home and spoke with her. She indicated her son told her on Aug. 31 that "momma she smacked me like this" and demonstrated the action. The 4-year-old also told police "his teacher hit him in the left ear and then smacked him with an open palm," the complaint says. The boy's sister was also present at the time.

A former worker at the day care told investigators the day care "was dirty and lacked supplies for the children," the complaint says. It also indicated the former worker "has seen the defendant get aggressive with children at the day care and has seen her slap children and pull them by their shirts," the complaint says.

Of the four charges against Jones, investigators have been able to identify only one of the four children. On May 30, 2023, detectives indicated they were able to ascertain a list of children at the day care, but not a list of the parents. The Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office are now seeking records that would identify the additional child victims as well as the parents and/or guardians of those children, the release says.

If you are a parent or guardian of a child that attended Two Helping Hands between July 1, 2022, and September 1, 2022, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7401.

If you would rather discuss the matter with a victim advocate from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, you are urged to call 414-278-4617.