Milwaukee dance team makes competition after bus issues, fundraiser

Milwaukee's Royal Heat Dance Team made it safely to and from a competition in Greenville, South Carolina over the weekend.

The team was sent scrambling when the motorbus company hired to get them their canceled due to a driver shortage. Instead, the team carpooled – and was all smiles during the trip.

In October, FOX6 News viewers came through to support a fundraiser for the team. More than $8,000 came in after FOX6 shared that they were short on funding to make the trip happen.

