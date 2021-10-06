Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee dance team makes competition after bus issues, fundraiser

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Royal Heat Dance Team made it safely to and from a competition in Greenville, South Carolina over the weekend.

The team was sent scrambling when the motorbus company hired to get them their canceled due to a driver shortage. Instead, the team carpooled – and was all smiles during the trip.

In October, FOX6 News viewers came through to support a fundraiser for the team. More than $8,000 came in after FOX6 shared that they were short on funding to make the trip happen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee dance team hit by bus driver shortage after trip fundraiser
article

Milwaukee dance team hit by bus driver shortage after trip fundraiser

FOX6 viewers rallied to support a Milwaukee youth dance team short on money to travel to an out-of-state competition, donating more than $8,000. The Royal Heat Dance Team booked their bus, but unfortunately, is now facing a devastating setback.

World Teachers' Day amid COVID stress even more meaningful
article

World Teachers' Day amid COVID stress even more meaningful

Teachers mold future generations and touch dozens of lives on a daily basis. Tuesday, October 5 marks World Teachers' Day, a day to say thank you. 

Boat left on Washington County roadway
article

Boat left on Washington County roadway

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a boat was recently left on State Highway 33 in Washington County.