Milwaukee dance team hit by bus driver shortage after trip fundraiser

FOX6 viewers rallied to support a Milwaukee youth dance team short on money to travel to an out-of-state competition, donating more than $8,000. The Royal Heat Dance Team booked their bus, but unfortunately, is now facing a devastating setback.

Planning to leave at midnight, Coach Gloria sent us her booking confirmation. The Royal Heat Dance Team was ecstatic for their trip this weekend, but much to their surprise, the bus company reached out Thursday, Sept. 30, telling them a driver shortage had put the brakes on their plans.

"I’m still kind of shocked," said Gloria McCoy, Royal Heat Dance Team coach.

Over the last week and a half, Coach Gloria McCoy and the Royal Heat Dance Team have been met with highs and lows. The team was invited to a competition on Oct. 2 in Greenville, South Carolina, but didn't have the funding to go. FOX6 viewers stepped in, helping them exceed their fundraising goal.

"It was amazing," said McCoy. "It was like, mind-blowing."

With the money, they reserved a charter bus for 28 people this weekend, but less than 15 hours before they were set to leave, McCoy received an email that one of two drivers was sick and their reservation was canceled.

"I never knew they will cancel the day of," said McCoy. "I received first my receipt stating everything was paid for and we’re ready to go. I wasn’t angry, I was more so sad."

That's when FOX6 got involved. The original bus company said they couldn't find a replacement. Call, after call, after call, FOX6 News spoke with reps from more than a dozen transportation companies Thursday. All said they, too, are in the midst of a driver shortage.

"By all means necessary, we have to get these kids to South Carolina," said McCoy.

Coach McCoy isn't giving up yet, maintaining faith that this, too, will come together.

Royal Heat Dance Team

"This is not just a dance team," said McCoy. "It’s a dance family. The reason why it’s a dance family is because it brings joy, and it brings hope and when I come in and I see their faces, it makes me smile on a bad day."

The original bus company has issued a refund to the team, and FOX6 News received an update from McCoy late Thursday that she was able to reserve a 15-passenger van from a local Enterprise location, still working on a carpooling solution for the rest of the team.