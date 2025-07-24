Milwaukee cyclist injured in Walker's Point hit-and-run; police seek driver

The Brief Isiah Colon-Johnson has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Walker's Point last month. The victim, Zane Staubach, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Ford Explorer running a red light at the intersection.



Charges have been filed against the driver accused of slamming into a cyclist in Milwaukee and leaving the scene.

What we know:

The accused is 24-year-old Isiah Colon-Johnson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, so he is not currently pictured.

Colon-Johnson has been charged with the following:

Hit and run – great bodily harm

Second-degree reckless injury

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause great bodily harm

The backstory:

Police say he’s the man caught on video running into a cyclist and driving away with the bike under his bumper at the intersection of 2nd and National on June 16.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored Ford Explorer running a red light at the intersection.

The cyclist flips in the air before landing on the pavement. The victim, Zane Staubach, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

What they're saying:

"It was very shocking," resident Michelle Brockman said. "In this neighborhood, people are really safe and to have somebody drive away like that, it's ridiculous."

"I get it. Its survival instinct you don’t want to get in trouble, but what people have to realize is that by fleeing. You’re making it worse."

Investigators used Flock cameras to track down the vehicle’s owner, who said she let Colon-Johnson use the SUV.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives interviewed a man who said he was on FaceTime with Colon-Johnson at the time when he heard him say, "I think I just hit someone. I think I just hit something."

The man went on to say he advised him to pull over, but Colon-Johnson said he wouldn’t because he was smoking marijuana.

Staubach provided the following statement, also noting he is grateful for the community’s support:

"I greatly appreciate the concern and support my family and I received following the crash. Concern from news organizations and members of our community has helped us. Hopefully some good can come from raising awareness around unsafe driving. I think the issue is so important to so many people who live in the city. Thank you again."

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.