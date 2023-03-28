Milwaukee apartment complex chemical concerns; 150+ forced from building

City of Milwaukee officials talked for the first time on Tuesday, March 28 after an apartment building was closed due to chemical levels testing "exceptionally high" at the complex.

Here's what we know. Last Saturday, the Milwaukee Health Department issued an emergency order to close and evacuate more than 150 people living in the apartment complex called Community Within the Corridor - East Block.

Community Within the Corridor closed due to chemical hazard

The apartment closed because of what officials say are "exceptionally high TCE levels." The CDC says TCE is a chemical that is a colorless liquid with a chloroform-like odor. The CDC goes on to say, "exposure to high concentrations can cause dizziness, headaches, sleepiness, confusion…and liver damage."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After a 4:30 p.m. news conference, city officials planned to meet with residents of the apartment building. That meeting was closed to the media.

This is a developing story.