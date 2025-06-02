Milwaukee cruise ship season 2025; tour the Pearl Mist

The Brief The Pearl Mist cruise ship frequently stops in Milwaukee, docking at Pier Wisconsin. The goal is economic impact for Milwaukee, from the jobs on board to the tourists visiting restaurants, bars and stores. FOX6 News got a look inside at the lounges, dining area, library and top deck.



A cruise ship is making economic waves in Milwaukee.

Local perspective:

It's been 30 years since Michael Glickfield last visited Milwaukee.

Now he gets to see the Cream City as one of approximately 200 passengers on the Pearl Mist, traveling from Toronto to Milwaukee on its Great Lakes cruise, operated by Pearl Seas Cruises.

"We like cruising, I do a lot of cruising," Glickfield said. "[Milwaukee has] been revitalized and looks much newer."

Dig deeper:

The stop in Milwaukee usually lasts about a day and a half, and during that time, travelers also get the opportunity to explore the city. The goal is economic impact for Milwaukee, from the jobs on board to the tourists visiting restaurants, bars and stores.

Kristen Lambert is the ship's operations manager on the 11-day trip and gave FOX6 News a look inside at the lounges, dining area, library and top deck.

"I think the Great Lakes are becoming a bit more popular, especially when we pull into a port where guests are just free to kind of walk up to the ship and take pictures and ask for information," Lambert said. "Pier Wisconsin alone is probably the most beautiful dock that we have on our Great Lake itinerary."

Per Pearl Sea Cruises, the Pearl Mist can accommodate up to 210 guests.

Lambert said it costs about $1,000 a day per person.

Related article

"It's a smaller city, but with a bigger city feel, and that is something that we tried to offer and showcase on all of our ports," she said.

While Glickfeld's trip has come to an end, it's an experience he and his wife have enjoyed.

"I've been on over 80 cruises and I have to say this particular crew is as well organized and put together as any ship I've ever been on," he said.

What you can do:

New guests are set to get on the Pearl Mist on Tuesday, June 3. The next port of call will be in Muskegon, Michigan.