Milwaukee cruise ship season; 2025 summer tourist forecast
MILWAUKEE - Leaders from Cruise the Great Lakes and Great Lakes USA will hold a news conference on Wednesday, March 19 to discuss the region's upcoming summer tourist forecast.
Cruise ship season
What we know:
The economic impact of cruising on the Great Lakes is expected to exceed $230 million in 2025, reflecting a 15% increase from 2024.
Tourism leaders say in 2025, Great Lakes cruises are projected to welcome over 22,000 individual passengers, representing a nearly 10% increase from 2024.
What they're saying:
"As we look to 2025, we’re excited to see continued growth in the Great Lakes cruise sector," said Cathleen Domanico, Tourism Director of Cruise the Great Lakes. "We forecast this upcoming season to be even stronger than 2024, both in terms of passenger numbers and economic impact, which underscores the appeal of cruising in the Great Lakes."
Picture of cruise ship arrival at Port Milwaukee
South Shore cruise dock
What we know:
As part of his 2025 proposal, Mayor Cavalier Johnson included $5 million for the new South Shore cruise dock. The project is now priced at $17 million.
The dock would be built on vacant land east of the Lake Express ferry terminal and provide the same port of entry for vessels of any size, something Nemetz said would add to the growing industry.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Cruise the Great Lakes along with previous FOX6 News coverage.