Critically missing: Milwaukee woman last seen near Teutonia and Congress
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 28-year-old Brionna Mays, reported critically missing on Saturday, June 15.
Mays was last seen near Teutonia and Congress around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police said she should be on foot.
Mays is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark purple bonnet, white crop top and black pants. She has a butterfly tattoo above her right eye and the name "Brandy" tattooed on her left forearm.
Anyone with information on Mays' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.