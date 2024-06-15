Critically missing: Milwaukee woman last seen near Teutonia and Congress

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 28-year-old Brionna Mays, reported critically missing on Saturday, June 15.

Mays was last seen near Teutonia and Congress around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. Police said she should be on foot.

Mays is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark purple bonnet, white crop top and black pants. She has a butterfly tattoo above her right eye and the name "Brandy" tattooed on her left forearm.

Anyone with information on Mays' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.