Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 70th and Courtland

By
Published  May 13, 2025 1:32pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Elma Edwards

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 83-year-old Elma Edwards.
    • Edwards was last seen on the city's northwest side on Tuesday morning, May 13.
    • If you have information about the woman's whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 83-year-old Elma Edwards, a woman they say is critically missing. 

Missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Edwards was last seen near 70th and Courtland on the city's northwest side around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13. 

Edwards is described as a female, Black, medium complexion, 5'3" tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

Edwards was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue skinny jeans and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone coming in contact or information regarding Edwards is urged to call Milwaukee Police District 7 Station at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews