Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 70th and Courtland

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 83-year-old Elma Edwards. Edwards was last seen on the city's northwest side on Tuesday morning, May 13. If you have information about the woman's whereabouts, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 83-year-old Elma Edwards, a woman they say is critically missing.

Missing woman

What we know:

Officials say Edwards was last seen near 70th and Courtland on the city's northwest side around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13.

Edwards is described as a female, Black, medium complexion, 5'3" tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Edwards was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue skinny jeans and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone coming in contact or information regarding Edwards is urged to call Milwaukee Police District 7 Station at 414-935-7272.