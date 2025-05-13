Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 70th and Courtland
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 83-year-old Elma Edwards, a woman they say is critically missing.
Missing woman
What we know:
Officials say Edwards was last seen near 70th and Courtland on the city's northwest side around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13.
Edwards is described as a female, Black, medium complexion, 5'3" tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Edwards was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue skinny jeans and black shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone coming in contact or information regarding Edwards is urged to call Milwaukee Police District 7 Station at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.