Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 29th and Michigan

article

The Brief Sharon Smith was last seen near 29th and Michigan in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Smith was last seen wearing all-black clothing (jacket, tee shirt, sweatpants, shoes) and a black/red Chicago Bulls hat and gloves. Call MPD District 3 with information.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate 53-year-old Sharon Smith, last seen near 29th and Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Smith is described as a female, Black, about 5'2" tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing: --jacket, tee shirt, sweatpants and shoes. Smith was also wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls hat and gloves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials say Smith may be driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala, 4-door with Wisconsin license, BCE-3772.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department-District 3 at 414-935-7232.