Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 38th and North
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help to find critically missing 35-year-old Kailey Gagnon-Palick. She was last seen near 38th and North on Friday morning, June 27.
Police described Gagnon-Palick as 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan or white shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information for this report.