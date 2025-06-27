Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 38th and North

article

The Brief MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing Kailey Gagnon-Palick. Gagnon-Palick was last seen near 38th and North on Friday, June 27. Anyone with information is asked to call Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help to find critically missing 35-year-old Kailey Gagnon-Palick. She was last seen near 38th and North on Friday morning, June 27.

Police described Gagnon-Palick as 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan or white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.