Milwaukee woman critically missing, last heard from Saturday afternoon
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 22-year-old Cecilia Estrada. She was last in contact with her family on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1.
What they're saying:
Estrada is last believed to have been in the area of the Milwaukee Public Museum, near 8th and Wells.
Police described Estrada as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige short-sleeved shirt, black leggings and gray boots.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Estrada's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.