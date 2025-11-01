Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman critically missing, last heard from Saturday afternoon

Published  November 1, 2025 9:29pm CDT
Missing Persons
Cecilia Estrada

    • Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find Cecilia Estrada.
    • She was last believed to be in the area of the Milwaukee Public Museum.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD District 1 at 414-935-7212. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 22-year-old Cecilia Estrada. She was last in contact with her family on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1.

Estrada is last believed to have been in the area of the Milwaukee Public Museum, near 8th and Wells.

Police described Estrada as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige short-sleeved shirt, black leggings and gray boots.

Anyone with information on Estrada's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212. 

