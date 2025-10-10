Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing, last seen near 7th and Arthur

Published  October 10, 2025 11:28pm CDT
Diane Castillo

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public's help to find Diane Castillo.
    • The 63-year-old woman was last seen near 7th and Arthur.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7222.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find a critically missing 63-year-old woman, Diane Castillo. A Silver Alert was subsequently issued.

What they're saying:

Castillo was last seen near 7th and Arthur on the city's south side around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10. She should be on foot.

Police described Castillo as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with short black hair, a tattoo of a feather on her right wrist and a tattoo of a cross on her middle finger. She was last seen wearing a blue Winnie-the-Pooh sweatshirt, blue jeans and purple Nike shoes. She also has a small black purse.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Castillo's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.

