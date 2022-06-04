Critically missing Milwaukee woman last seen near 41st and Meinecke

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help in the search for critically missing 32-year-old Lovest M.S. Barnes – last seen June 2 near 41st and Meinecke.

Barnes is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, shirt and multi-colored floral pants. She walks with a slight limp due to an ankle injury, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232 or the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.