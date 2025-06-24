Milwaukee critically missing man last seen near 43rd and Good Hope
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person.
Search for missing man
What we know:
Officials say 73-year-old Claude Spencer was last seen near 43rd and Good Hope on Saturday, June 21.
Spencer is described as a male, Black, with a dark complexion, standing around 5'7", and weighing around 235 pounds, with black, long hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.
Officials say Spencer was last seen wearing a blue hooded pull-over, black shirt, and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding Spencer should call Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.