Milwaukee critically missing man last seen near 43rd and Good Hope

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 73-year-old Claude Spencer. Spencer was last seen on Saturday, June 21.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say 73-year-old Claude Spencer was last seen near 43rd and Good Hope on Saturday, June 21.

Spencer is described as a male, Black, with a dark complexion, standing around 5'7", and weighing around 235 pounds, with black, long hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

Officials say Spencer was last seen wearing a blue hooded pull-over, black shirt, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Spencer should call Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.