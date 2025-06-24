Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee critically missing man last seen near 43rd and Good Hope

Published  June 24, 2025 9:13pm CDT
Claude Spencer

    • Milwaukee police are asking for help to locate 73-year-old Claude Spencer. 
    • Spencer was last seen on Saturday, June 21.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person.

Officials say 73-year-old Claude Spencer was last seen near 43rd and Good Hope on Saturday, June 21. 

Spencer is described as a male, Black, with a dark complexion, standing around 5'7", and weighing around 235 pounds, with black, long hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes.

Officials say Spencer was last seen wearing a blue hooded pull-over, black shirt, and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Spencer should call Milwaukee Police District Four Station at 414-935-7242.

