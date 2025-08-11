Milwaukee critically missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said James Marsh has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critical missing person, 47-year-old James Marsh.
Search for missing man
What we know:
Officials say Marsh was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, Aug. 11. He was last believed to be in the area of 12th and Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.
Marsh is described as a male, white, standing around 5’9" tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short salt and pepper hair, with a 2-inch salt and pepper beard.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Marsh should be wearing a light-colored t-shirt (possibly white), blue jeans and dark-colored gym shoes with white soles. He may be carrying a white backpack with black accents.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Marsh's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.