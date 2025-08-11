Milwaukee critically missing man found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said James Marsh has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help in their search for a missing 47-year-old man. James Marsh was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn on Monday, Aug. 11.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a critical missing person, 47-year-old James Marsh.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials say Marsh was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, Aug. 11. He was last believed to be in the area of 12th and Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Marsh is described as a male, white, standing around 5’9" tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, short salt and pepper hair, with a 2-inch salt and pepper beard.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Marsh should be wearing a light-colored t-shirt (possibly white), blue jeans and dark-colored gym shoes with white soles. He may be carrying a white backpack with black accents.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Marsh's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.